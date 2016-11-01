Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding questioned over alleged sexual offences

Ulster and Ireland rugby player Paddy Jackson was one two of three men arrested and questioned in Northern Ireland over alleged sexual offences, according to a police source.

Stuart Olding, who also plays for Ulster and has made appearences for Ireland, was also one of the men questioned, according to the BBC.

A senior Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) source confirmed Mr Jackson, an outhalf with the international team, was one of three men detained and interviewed in connection to the alleged offences at a property in south Belfast on June 28th.

“The men have been interviewed and released from custody. A file will be prepared for submission to the Public Prosecution Service,” said a PSNI spokesman.

“A fourth man, aged 24, will be reported to the PPS in relation to this incident for perverting the course of justice,” he said.

Due to “personal reasons”, Jackson was left out of the Ireland squad that travelled to Chicago on Monday ahead of the side’s Test match against New Zealand at Soldier Field on Saturday.