Over 50 gardaí to be interviewed in Killarney corruption inquiry

More than 50 members of An Garda Síochána in Killarney, Co Kerry are to be interviewed as part of an internal investigation into alleged corruption in the town’s Garda station.

The complaint, made by a serving garda who is being referred to as “a whistleblower” by some officers based at the station, relates to alleged approaches to gardaí working in the area by a businessman involved in the pub trade.

The garda has complained that a colleague or colleagues have been offered gifts which could be seen as bribes from the businessman.

The allegation is being treated seriously by management at the station and a Garda inspector, who is not based at Killarney station, has been appointed to look into it.

Between 50 and 60 gardaí based in Killarney – across a number of ranks – are being interviewed as part of the inquiry.

One of the questions being put to them is “have you been offered a voucher?”

It is understood the allegation, which relates to a specific incident or incidents that took place during the summer months, was made by a garda about colleagues in a unit to which he was attached at the time. However, the enquiry is being extended to all units in the town.

Killarney has, like many Garda stations, seen members of the force across all ranks retire in recent years. Some of these former gardaí may be interviewed and asked if they can provide information about such incidents taking place.

The town has a busy hospitality trade, with some 1 million visitors arriving in the peak summer season alone, and the Garda station is often involved in managing large-scale events in the town and across south Kerry such as concerts, GAA fixtures and a large car rally as well as busy late nights in the tourist town year round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about the inquiry, the Garda Press Office said it did not comment on internal investigations.