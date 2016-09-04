Over €100,000 in cash seized in Dublin

A man has been arrested following the seizure of cash in excess of €100,000 during a stop-and-search operation in Dublin.

The operation involved officers attached to the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force.

The money was discovered concealed in a truck after it was stopped by gardaí at the M50 roundabout in Ballymun shortly before midnight on Saturday night.

The man (32) was arrested at the scene.

He was detained at Ballymun Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, but has since been released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.