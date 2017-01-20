One of largest ever drug hauls as €37.5m of cannabis found in Dublin

One of the biggest consignments of drugs ever found in the State has been seized in a joint Garda and Revenue operation at Dublin Port.

A consignment of 1,873kg of herbal cannabis, valued at €37.5, has been found in Dublin.

It is believed to be the biggest ever seizure of drugs in the State apart from those found in Irish waters as they sailed towards Ireland or just before landing on the coastline.

A statement from the Revenue Commissions said it was continuing to investigate the huge seizure with the Garda and law enforcement agencies in other countries.

However, it suggested the haul was destined for the domestic market, despite its size.

“As part of ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups operating in this jurisdiction, a joint, intelligence-led operation was conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service and the Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, supported by officers from the Dublin metropolitan region,” the statement said.

“This investigation resulted in the identification and interception of a consignment which arrived into Dublin.

“A subsequent search today has resulted in the seizure of 1,873kg of herbal cannabis. The controlled drugs seized have an estimated street value of €37.5 million.”