Oireachtas committee to submit questions to Nóirín O’Sullivan

The Oireachtas committee on justice has agreed it will submit a series of questions to Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan.

At a meeting on Tuesday, committee members said they had a number of outstanding issues that required clarification from the commissioner.

The committee’s TDs and Senators have until 5pm to submit questions and it was agreed Ms O’Sullivan will have one week to respond. The committee will meet again on Wednesday.

Tánaiste and Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald was expected to outline the potential scope of an independent examination of An Garda Síochána at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting following revelations the number of breathalyser tests were exaggerated by one million and 14,700 people were wrongly convicted of motoring offences.

Ms Fitzgerald was expected to propose a wide-ranging review to be conducted by an independent panel, which may include international experts.

The culture and ethos of An Garda Síochána, the recruitment and training of members of the force and the structure of the body will form part of the examination.

Ms Fitzgerald was to ask the panel to assess the management structure of the force including whether more civilians should be appointed to the hierarchy.

The separation of policing and security will also form part of the review, as will the legislative framework surrounding An Garda Síochána and whether it is sufficient.

Ms Fitzgerald was also expected to stress the need for an examination of the oversight and accountability of the force and whether bodies such as GSOC and the Policing Authority require more powers to conduct their duties. Government sources confirmed the Tánaiste is willing to accept the proposals by Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan to allow the Policing Authority supervise the office of the Garda Commissioner and how the incumbent discharges their duties.

Ms Fitzgerald is eager to give the independent panel a wide scope and is willing to accept recommendations from the Cabinet.

She was also expected to seek authority to consult with the Opposition parties to prepare formal terms of reference for the review.

Other concerned groups, including the Garda Inspectorate, the Policing Authority and GSOC will also be invited to give their opinion. The Garda unions may also be asked for their views.

A Government source said more consultation was required but the broad scope had been identified.

It is understood Ms Fitzgerald is seeking to have terms of reference prepared for the Cabinet meeting next week.

The Tánaiste was expected to inform her Cabinet colleagues on Tuesday of the necessity to proceed with reforms already proposed by the Garda Inspectorate while the review is under way.