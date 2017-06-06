Obstetrician found guilty of poor professional performance

A Cavan-based obstetrician has been found guilty of poor professional performance at a fitness to practise hearing of the Medical Council.

Dr Salah Aziz Ahmed was cleared of two other charges he faced following the longest fitness to practise heading in the history of the council.

The council found Dr Aziz failed to diagnose a patient in a timely manner that a catastrophic event was occurring that required urgent delivery at Cavan General Hospital on April 26th, 2014.

The patient, identified only as Patient C, was one of three cases before the inquiry.

The fitness to practise committee will decide what sanctions to impose, if any, after hearing submissions from lawyers for Dr Aziz and the council.