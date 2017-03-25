O’Sullivan expected to make statement amid new Garda controversies

Garda Commissioner Noirín O’Sullivan is expected to issue a statement on Saturday afternoon as she comes under further pressure over a series of scandals involving the Garda.

In the latest debacle, it has emerged that the Garda was informed almost three years ago that the number of drink driving breath tests it was claiming to carry out was too high. The Medical Bureau of Road Safety formed the view in July 2014 that test numbers published by the Garda “did not add up” and informed the force at the time. The Garda admitted on Thursday that just more than one million breath tests were carried out between 2012 and 2016, whereas it had previously claimed two million tests were conducted.

The Garda was also forced this week to give details of how 146,000 motorists were wrongly summoned to court for road traffic infringements after they had already paid fixed charge notices.

The Taoiseach has described this as unacceptable but reaffirmed his confidence in Commissioner O’Sullivan. Speaking in Rome, where he was attending a meeting of European Union leaders, Mr Kenny said the Government had expressed its concern over the revelations to Ms O’Sullivan.

“It’s not for Government to interfere with the running of the Gardaí. It’s an internal matter. But the Minister has already set out her very strong view about this and has expressed that very strong view to the Garda Commissioner,” he said.

“I would like the Commissioner to be very clear in her statement that she makes this evening about this that it’s not acceptable.”

The Taoiseach expressed confidence that the Government’s changes, aimed at strengthening Gsoc and the Garda inspectorate, and the establishment of an independent Garda Authority, would change the culture of the Gardaí.

“I have expressed confidence in the Garda Commissioner on quite a number of occasions. I continue to have confidence in her,” he said. “It’s not a question of Government interfering with the running of the Gardaí. That’s why we’ve made the very extensive reforms for the Garda and the running of the Garda that are now in place and that will have I think a very deep effect over the next number of years.”

The double controversy this week has plunged senior Garda management, particularly Commissioner O’Sullivan, into fresh controversy. Ms O’Sullivan, who took over from her predecessor Martin Callinan in March 2014, has yet to make any comment on the new controversies.

Head of the Medical Bureau of Road Safety Prof Denis Cusack said that in July 2014 his agency realised the number of breath tests the Garda was claiming to carry out was higher than the number of disposable plastic mouth pieces purchased and which are needed for each test.

In August 2015, as publication of inflated data by the Garda continued, the bureau’s concerns were heightening and it decided to examine its own statistics. It was able to do this because it had been calibrating the testing devices down the years and maintaining records of the number of tests conducted on each device since the last recalibration.

“We looked at that and it appeared a certain number of tests appeared to have been done,” Prof Cusack told The Irish Times.

“We just alerted them and said ‘there appears to be a discrepancy . . . that from the devices, the number of tests carried out appears to be lower than on the public website’.

Concerns

“And the gardaí reacted and said they were going to look at it. And we helped them by giving all the information we had from all of our devices and they could cross check it against their system.”

Prof Cusack said it was not until the information emerged at the press conference on Thursday that it was confirmed to him the concerns he had first raised in July 2014 “had come to fruition”.

He also said that in July 2014, when the bureau believed the Garda was running short of plastic mouth pieces for testing, it soon emerged there were stockpiles of them. The bureau stopped buying them for two years, 2015 and 2016.

It appears the stockpiles arose because the the Garda was carrying out only half the tests it was claiming and was only using half the number of mouth pieces.

The bureau acquires and maintains breath-testing kits for the Garda. It recalibrates all hand-held testing devices about every six months to ensure the alcohol readings they are generating from breath samples are accurate.