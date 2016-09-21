O’Connell Street assault on tourists sparks public appeal

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s assistance as part of their investigation into a serious assault on a group of tourists on O’Connell Street, Dublin.

The assault happened at 11:40pm on Friday, September 9th, when four people visiting the city were attacked by a gang of male and female youths resulting in a serious eye injury to one of the injured tourists.

Gardaí believe the injured man was initially the victim of a theft in Temple Bar at 9.30pm on the same evening.

Associates of the victim later recovered their friend’s property by seizing it from a group of youths in Crown Alley.

Victims

Subsequently, the injured man and the group made their way from the south side to the north side of the city.

But the gang of youths pursued the victim and his friends on to O’Connell Street and fighting occurred prior to the victim and his friends being assaulted on the west side of Upper O’Connell Street.

Those involved are also suspected of attacking other members of the public.

Gardaí want to talk to anyone who saw events unfold at Crown Alley or Upper O’Connell Street. Witnesses should contact Store Street on 01-6668000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666111 or the incident room, Store Street, at 01-6668101/01-6668089.