Nurse warned jail sentence likely after pleading guilty to theft

A Co Armagh nurse who admitted to stealing painkillers and sedatives worth about £45 from the NHS has been warned it will be “almost impossible” for her to escape a jail sentence.

Stacey Bryars (28) pleaded guilty to nine charges of theft of medication belonging to the NHS when she appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Bryars, from the Sheetrim Road, Drumhillery, admitted to nine counts of theft. Each count related to her stealing the sedative zopiclon or the painkiller co-codamol on dates between September 22nd and October 21st last year.

The value of the medication taken by Bryars in each of the nine cases was about £5, the court heard.

Bryars is currently suspended from her employment at Craigavon Area hospital.

Her defence barrister said there were “addiction issues” involved in the case.

District Judge Bernie Kelly told Bryars to “make arrangements” for her child care should she go to jail.

The judge adjourned sentencing until probation reports were prepared.