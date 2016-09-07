Nicola Kenny’s aunt remains critical after fatal crash

The aunt of Nicola Kenny, who died in a road crash just a day after giving birth to her baby daughter, was described on Wednesday as being in a “critical” condition in hospital following the incident.

Nicola Kenny (26) will be buried on Thursday in her native Thurles, Co Tipperary, following funeral Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption in the town.

She was killed in a crash on the hard shoulder on the M8 motorway between Cashel and Cahir on Monday.

Ms Kenny was in the backseat of a car being driven by her aunt, Irene, when they pulled in to allow Nicola to take a phone call about her new daughter Lily Rose, who had been transferred from South Tipperary General Hospital to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin after developing a temperature.

A truck crashed into the back of the vehicle after they pulled in on the hard shoulder.

Irene Whelan suffered serious chest injuries in the crash.

She was described as “critical” after deteriorating during Tuesday night in the intensive care unit at University Hospital Limerick.

Nicola’s mother Ann was also in the car at the time.

Ann suffered arm and shoulder injuries but was discharged from hospital in Clonmel on Monday.

The phone call Nicola received just before the crash was from Temple Street, telling her that Lily Rose was doing well enough to be transferred back to South Tipperary General Hospital.

Driver

The driver of the truck involved in Monday’s incident, a man from Co Armagh, did not suffer any physical injuries in the crash.

He was on his way back to Co Armagh before the collision, after making a delivery in Cork.

He was arrested at the scene and was questioned at Tipperary Town Garda station before being released without charge later on Monday.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the incident and how the collision occurred between junctions nine and 10 of the M8.

“It’s a terrible, terrible tragedy,” said a senior garda involved in the investigation.