New search for man abducted 25 years ago near Ring of Kerry

Gardaí are to excavate a site in a forest in Co Kerry as part of the investigation into the abduction of a man missing for more than 25 years.

The fresh search for Charles Brooke Pickard is going ahead on Tuesday after new information following renewed appeals for information in recent months.

Mr Brooke Pickard had moved to the White Strand at Castlecove on the Ring of Kerry with his wife Penny and four young children from England in the 1980s.

He was abducted in a car park not far from his home shortly after leaving his house to go cutting turf on April 26th, 1991.

Mr Brooke Pickard, who was 43 at the time, was bundled into his van by up to five men and has not been seen since.

He had moved to the Republic after being jailed for drug offences in England and the Garda believed he was involved in drug-smuggling when he disappeared.

Three weeks later his navy Ford Transit van was found burned out in Shronaloughnane Forest, in the town land of Derrennageeha near Waterville, Co Kerry, about 43km (27 miles) from where he was abducted.

The site of the new search by gardaí in Killarney, which is expected to last for a week, is in a Coillte forest off the Waterville/Ballaghisheen road, about 20km from Waterville, Co Kerry.

Gardaí have consulted with an anthropologist and members of the Defence Forces are helping in the operation.

A Garda spokesman said the family of Mr Brooke Pickard are being kept updated through the developments.

Supt Flor Murphy, from Killarney Garda station, said people who might not have been in a position to help the investigation 25 years ago might be able to help now.

“I am again appealing to the public for any information in relation to the events surrounding the abduction and disappearance of Charles Brooke Pickard,” he said.

“There are people who may not have been in a position to assist the investigation 25 years ago but with the passage of time their circumstances may have changed.

“Relationships, friendships , associations and loyalties may have changed and people may be in a better position to help us now.”

Anyone with information should contact gardaí at Killarney Garda station at (064) 6631222 or any garda station.