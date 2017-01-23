New Garda ethics code: main points

The Code of Ethics for the Garda Síochána will apply to every level of the force and may be referred to in court and during disciplinary proceedings.

The following is a brief summary of its nine ethical standards.

1) Duty to uphold the law

Gardaí must enjoy the trust and confidence of society. They will commit to uphold and obey the law in a fair and impartial way.

2) Honesty and integrity

Gardaí will commit to seek the truth, not to abuse their power and to oppose and report any such abuses. They will declare and manage any conflicts of interest.

3) Respect and equality

They will recognise and respect the dignity and human rights of all people. They will not wrongfully discriminate in areas including age, membership of the Travelling Community, religion, race, nationality or social origin among others.

4) Authority and responsibility

Gardaí will act with self-control, even when provoked, and take responsibility for their actions. They will not use social media or mobile communications to bully, discriminate or victimise.

5) Police powers

Gardaí have wide-ranging powers including stop and search, detain and arrest, the use of force, and to conduct surveillance. Every time they take a decision to use those powers they will be prepared to account for their actions and explain decisions.

6) Information and privacy

Gardaí necessarily collect and assess personal and other information. They will recognise the individual’s right to privacy and will only gather, retain, access, disclose and process information within the law.

7) Transparency and communication

Gardaí will commit to communicating with colleagues and members of the public where possible. They will provide timely and truthful information when appropriate.

8) Speaking up and reporting wrongdoing

Unprofessional, unethical, illegal and corrupt behaviour will never be ignored. Gardaí will protect the integrity of the force by rigorously opposing contrary behaviour and support colleagues who do the same.

9) Leadership

Everyone in An Garda Síochána is responsible for demonstrating leadership. They will maintain and promote standards to foster public confidence. Managers will support the wellbeing of members and ensure any matters of concern are considered and investigated where necessary.