N-bomb inquest told young people need to be educated about drugs

A coroner has called for a more structured approach to educating young people about the dangers of drug taking after hearing how an 18-year-old man died days after taking a hallucinogenic drug at a house party in Cork last year.

Cork City Coroner Philip Comyn said he would be recommending that there be a more planned structured approached to drug awareness education in schools involving the HSE, gardaí and those who had personal experience of the dangers of drug taking.

“As it is, some schools do have such programmes but it’s very much to the individual schools and the individual teachers but I would be recommending a much more structured approach in schools as well as at third level where students unions might become more involved,” he said.

Mr Comyn noted that over one third of all 253 inquests that he dealt with in Cork city in 2016 related to people whose deaths were either directly caused by drugs including alcohol or where drugs including alcohol had been a contributory factor.

Mr Comyn made his comments as he returned a verdict of misadventure at the inquest into the death of Alex Ryan from Liscahane in Millstreet in Co Cork who died at Cork University Hospital four days after taking the synthetic drug, 215 N Bomb, known at N Bomb, at a house party in Cork.

Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster said that Mr Ryan died from hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy – or global brain damage — due to cardiac arrest after ingesting 251N Bomb at a house party at a property at St Patricks Terrace, Greenmount in Cork on January 19th 2016.

Russian roulette

Questioned by Mr Comyn, Dr Bolster said that taking synthetic drugs like 251 N Bomb or CP2 or ecstasy, which Mr Ryan and others thought they were taking, amounted to Russian roulette as there was no quality control on such street drugs and no guarantee that people would react in the same way.

Dr Bolster’s comments were supported by Det Sgt Jason Lynch who said that gardaí had found that MDMA tablets and other synthetic drugs were often bulked with other agents and analysis had found that these included Ajax cleaner cement, rat poison and piano wire cleaner.

One of those who took the drug with Mr Ryan in the belief it was 2CP was Siobhan Talbot (20) who told the inquest that she often took ecstasy and regularly smoked cannabis but that the drug she took that night when Mr Ryan took ill gave her best ever hallucinogenic experience.

“The visuals were very strong and at one point, I thought it was crazy but not bad crazy, it was so strong but in a good way.

“We were all tripping. It was my best experience of hallucinogens,” said Ms Talbot who was found dancing naked in the house by gardaí and paramedics.

They had been called to the scene by two passersby who found another party goer, Mark Naundorf (19) naked on the street, bleeding from the arms and legs after smashing a mirror and dancing on the broken glass while tripping after taking two tabs of N Bomb, thinking it was 2CP.

Another witness, Jessica O’Connor, (20) who bought the N Bomb with Mr Ryan from dealer Harry Clifton told gardaí that she didn’t have any adverse effects initially after taking the drug but she recalled what happened when Mr Naundorf began to behave erratically.

“We were back in the house about an hour when Mark started to go crazy. He was screaming at everybody’s face and running around the place.

“He smashed a mirror and cut himself with a piece of glass – he was running around, smearing blood all over the place,” she said.

Following the verdict, Mr Comyn extended his sympathies to the late Mr Ryan’s family on their tragic loss and he praised their generosity in donating the teenager’s organs which had helped save the lives of four other people.