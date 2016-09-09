Murder suspect allegedly stayed in Regency Hotel on previous night

A suspect in a boxing weigh-in murder at the Regency Hotel in Dublin earlier this year stayed there the night before, court documents allege.

Kevin Murray (46), had been preparing for his role in the killing the following day, a warrant for his arrest submitted in Northern Ireland by authorities in the Republic claimed.

Mr Murray was refused bail by a judge in Northern Ireland. He is sought by prosecutors in the Republic on suspicion of murder and firearms offences and is fighting extradition after he was arrested in Strabane, Co Tyrone, this month.

David Byrne (33), was shot dead and two others were injured during last winter’s attack.

Details of the warrant for Mr Murray’s arrest were disclosed by Patricia Smyth, the Recorder at Belfast Court.

She said: “The requested person stayed overnight at the Regency Hotel on 4 February 2016.

“The warrant alleges that this was in preparation for his role in the murder the following day.”

The warrant also claimed Mr Murray had been identified in security camera footage of the scene by police officers in the North and gardaí in the Republic.

Press Association