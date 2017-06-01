Murder investigation begins into death of man in Waterford

A murder investigation has begun following the death of a man whose body was found in an apartment in Waterford yesterday.

The body of Abdi Rasheed Kaaheen Shire (48) was discovered in an apartment on Wellington St, Waterford on Wednesday morning.

A postmortem examination has been completed but for operational reasons gardaí have not released the details.

In a statement this afternoon gardaí said they were now treating the death as murder. It is understood the dead man is a Somali national who was living in Waterford city.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to contact them on (051) 305300 of the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111.

Residents of the block on Wellington Street close to Ballybricken Green have expressed shock at the death of the man.

Abdullaha Musa, who has lived in the Waterford city area for three years, said what happened was “really scary” and “sad” and what everyone had been talking about all day.

Another resident, Christine Hearne, said she only lived four apartments away from where the body was discovered but did not know the occupant.

“I only heard about it on Facebook. I didn’t hear anything this morning. It’s a bit scary.”

A local businessman said the first he heard about the incident was when a Garda car pulled up near his premises in the morning.

“We thought first it was about a fire that happened yesterday,” he said in relation to an incident that happened in a different building on the street on Tuesday. “It was only at lunchtime when we saw the car was still there that we realised there was more to it.”