Murder inquiry under way as man stabbed to death in Dublin flat

Gardaí have begun a murder inquiry after a man was found stabbed to death in a flat in south Dublin and another man was found injured but alive on the road outside the property.

The incident occurred on the South Circular Road near Bloomfield Avenue, Dublin 8.

Gardaí were called to the scene just before 4pm and first found the injured man on the road close to a property were the dead man was discovered moments later.

After speaking with the injured man and calling for medical assistance for him, gardaí entered the property nearby and discovered the second man, who was deceased.

The injured man was taken to St James’s Hospital though his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The body of the dead man, who was known to the injured man, remains at the flat where it was found.

Gardaí have sealed off the property and have alerted the State Pathologist’s office.

The body will be left in situ until a preliminary examination of the remains is carried out at the scene, after which it will be removed for a postmortem examination.

The dead man is believed to be in his 30s. Gardaí investigating the killing are hopeful the injured man will be well enough to be interviewed and they believe he can tell them what happened.

The attack occurred at about 3.45pm in the flat where the two men were.

Anyone who was in the South Circular Road-Bloomfield Avenue area on Tuesday afternoon between 3pm and 4pm is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station.