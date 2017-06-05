Murder inquiry launched after man stabbed in Belfast

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man was stabbed to death in Belfast.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested for questioning.

Police believe the man was stabbed in the Downshire Place area of the city on Sunday night.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Alan Dickson said: “Police investigating this murder have arrested an 18-year-old male. He is currently in police custody at Musgrave PSNI station.”

