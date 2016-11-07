Murder inquiry follows death of man (62) in west Belfast

A murder inquiry has been launched following the death of a 62-year-old man in a flats complex in west Belfast.

The PSNI serious crime branch confirmed the death of James Hughes at his flat on the 14th floor of Divis Tower is being treated as murder.

His body was found after the alarm was raised by a member of the public.

A 42-year-old man who was arrested on Sunday evening remains in custody at Musgrave Street station, where he is being questioned by detectives.

PSNI Det Supt Kevin Geddes said: “We are not in a position to confirm a cause of death until a postmortem examination has taken place, but we are following a definite line of inquiry.

“Although we have a suspect in custody and residents in Divis Tower have been very helpful in providing information as part of our inquiries, we are still appealing for assistance.”

Police have asked anyone who was on the 14th, 15th or 16th floors of Divis Tower and heard anything suspicious between Saturday and Sunday evenings to contact them.