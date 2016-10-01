Murder inquiry as body discovered in Dublin mountains

A murder investigation has begun after the body of a man in his 60s was discovered in the Dublin mountains in the early hours of Friday morning.

The man’s body was discovered at 4.30am close to a forest track in a wooded area at Ballinascorney Hill near Brittas. It is understood he had head injuries.

He was reported missing on Thursday after he went out walking his dogs.

A search was carried out overnight and the man’s body was reportedly discovered by members of Dublin Mountain Rescue.

His remains were taken to Tallaght hospital where a postmortem was carried out and the State Pathologist was called.

Gardaí in Tallaght are appealing for anyone who was in the general area of Ballinascorney Hill, or Ballinascorney Road Upper between 6.30am on September 29th and 4am on September 30th to contact the incident room at Tallaght Garda station on 01 666000 or the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111.