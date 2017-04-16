Motorist tests positive for cocaine at one of the first drug-driving checkpoints

A driver has tested positive for cocaine at one of the first drug-driving checkpoints set up by gardaí.

The motorist was stopped on the N4 between Dublin city and Leixlip and was immediately disqualified for 10 years with a court appearance to follow.

Gardaí did not waste any time in rolling out the new drug-driving tests after a new Road Traffic Bill was passed in the Dáil and Seanad in December 2016.

Testing. pic.twitter.com/MO8Y6T1Yvt — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 15, 2017

The first checkpoints were rolled out at midnight on Wednesday this week, with gardaí tweeting about a checkpoint in Stillorgan on Saturday evening.

The new legislation makes it illegal for motorists to drive while under the influence of cannabis, cocaine or heroin.

It is also now an offence to drive while under the influence of the cannabis-containing drug Salvidex, used in the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald told the Dáil in February that waiting until the Easter bank holiday weekend would “allow time for all stakeholders to prepare for introduction” and “provide a valuable opportunity to highlight the dangers of drug-driving over the bank holiday weekend”.

Gardaí tweeted on Saturday evening about what they called “Operation Surround,” saying: “N11 Stillorgan motorists are being tested for Drink and Drug Driving. All checks are for Intoxicant Testing.”