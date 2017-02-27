Motorcyclist in his 40s dies in Galway road crash

A man in his 40s has died after he lost control of his motorcycle in Co Galway on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the Monivea to Athenry road at about 3.15pm on Sunday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to University Hospital Galway.

The stretch of road where the incident took place was closed for a period on Sunday to facilitate a Garda Forensic collision investigation but has since reopened.

Gardaí are calling for any witnesses to contact Galway Garda station on 091-53800, the Garda confidential telephone line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.