Motorcyclist dies in road collision in Co Down

A motorcyclist in his 20s has died after a road crash in Co Down.

The crash involving a car and motorbike happened at Crossgar Road, Saintfield at about 5.40pm on Saturday.

The man died in hospital.

Inspector Lynsey Barr from the Police Service of Northern Ireland appealed for witnesses to contact police in Downpatrick or officers at the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit on 101.

The Crossgar Road was closed for a number of hours but re-opened at around 1.45am on Sunday.

PA