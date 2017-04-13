Motorcyclist dies after crashing into wall in Dublin

A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a wall in Dublin.

The incident took place on the Terenure Road East at the junction of Ferrard Road shortly after 8am on Thursday.

The driver, aged in his 30s, was treated at the scene by paramedics but died a short time later. Gardaí have appealed for witnesses.

The crash site has been examined by Garda forensic collision investigators and the body of the deceased has been removed to Dublin city morgue. The coroner has been notified.