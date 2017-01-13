Mother dies, children injured after car collides with truck

A woman has died after the car she was driving was involved in a collision on Thursday in Co Meath.

The woman was travelling with her two children when her vehicle collided with a truck at about 1pm at Leggagh, Castletown in Navan.

The woman and two children were injured in the incident on the R162, Kilberry to Nobber Road.

The woman and her younger son were brought to the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, while the older boy was taken to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin. The female driver, who was in her 20s, later died in hospital in Drogheda.

The older boy is reportedly in a serious condition in Crumlin. The driver of the truck was unharmed in the incident.

The road at Laggagh was closed on Thursday for a forensic collision examination but has since reopened.

Gardaí in Navan are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 048 903 6100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.