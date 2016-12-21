More than 500 arrested for drink driving so far this Christmas

There has been a 34 per cent increase in drink driving arrests this Christmas with over 500 people arrested so far during this year’s campaign.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Michael Finn said in the past two days 40 people, all male, were arrested. Nine were detained at checkpoints, five were involved in collisions and the majority were observed driving impaired. Some were speeding, he said.

“All of these [drivers] were putting people at risk,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“The message we want to get across is - do not drink and drive, the consequences are too severe.”

He said it is very frustrating for An Garda Síochána.

“The majority of road users comply, but there is a small cohort that put others at risk. It’s not only drink driving, but also speed, mobile phones and pedestrians or cyclists who are not visible.”

Mr Finn urged people to plan ahead if they are going out over Christmas. “Take a taxi, a bus, leave the car behind,” he said.

He said driving while impaired the morning after a night out is also a problem.

“Two drivers of articulated trucks were recently arrested after they were found to be driving impaired the morning after.”

He said the number of checkpoints is up 45 per cent on previous years and they will continue until January.

“We have to get the message across - never, ever drink and drive.”

Speaking at the beginning of this month’s initiative, Minister for Transport Shane Ross said drink-driving has become more socially acceptable in recent years and is again a serious problem on Irish roads.

Mr Ross said drink-driving was seen as acceptable in the 1980s and 1990s and while the problem may have dipped in intervening years, it had recently been resurrected. “It never went away,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

An RSA report shows alcohol was a factor in 38 per cent of all fatal crashes between 2008 and 2012, accounting for the deaths of 286 people.