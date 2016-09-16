More than 50 puppies seized at Dublin Port

Over 50 puppies have been seized at Dublin Port this week.

On Wednesday evening, 54 puppies were discovered in a cage in a van bound for England and were seized by the gardaí, the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) and Dublin Port customs officers.

Five more puppies were seized in a horse box at the port on Tuesday evening.

Both shipments were seized under the Pet Passport Regulations of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

The puppies are a mix of small and medium breeds and include Jack Russells, Pugs, Shih Tzu, Beagles, Cocker Spaniels and Bichons Frise.

The DSPCA estimates the value of the puppies at about €34,000.

The DSPCA said it is the seventh seizure of puppies in the past two months, bringing to 150 the total number of animals seized this year.

In a statement the organisation said they are “reminding people involved in this illicit trade that failure to comply with the dog export regulations will result in seizure and prosecution.”

The seizures were a result of operations conducted under Operation Seaport with gardaí from the immigration section of Store Street garda station, Dublin port customs officers and the DSPCA.

The puppies are now in the care of the DSPCA and have been receiving veterinary attention.

The DSPCA says it will be seeking homes for all the puppies in due course and is asking those interested in taking to visit the DSPCA in person as emailing or phoning the shelter may stop emergency calls getting through.