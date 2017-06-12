More human remains found following Wicklow torso discovery

Gardaí have found more human remains following the discovery of a human torso in the Wicklow Mountains on Saturday.

The torso belongs to an adult male who was murdered in recent weeks, gardaí believe.

Detectives are now examining whether the man, who was aged in his twenties or thirties, was murdered as part of the ongoing gangland feud in Dublin.

A preliminary analysis of the torso has been completed and indicates the victim died in the last few weeks before being dismembered by his killers. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

The remains, understood to consist of a torso, were found close to an isolated part of the Military Road near Glencree by members of the public. A cause of death has not been determined yet.

Early this morning a follow-up search uncovered more human remains in another rural area of the mountains, about 15km away from Glencree.

Large search operation

The second find was made at Glenmacnass between The Sally Gap and Glendalough. Gardaí are continuing a large search operation in the area, involving 80 members of the Defences Forces and the Garda Water Unit. Garda have yet to confirm the two finds are linked.

The torso was found in a bush beside the road shortly before 8pm on Saturday by two hillwalkers who alerted gardaí. Officers from Bray visited the scene and concluded they were dealing with a human body part.

A local doctor was called to the scene and he came to the same conclusion. The Military Road between Glencree and the Featherbeds are sealed off today as gardaí search the area.

The Garda Technical Bureau and Deputy State Pathologist Michael Curtis examined the scene on Sunday before the remains were taken to the Mater hospital in Dublin to be X-rayed.

They were then taken to the pathology department in Whitehall for further examination. “We are trying to establish a timeframe,” Supt Pat Ward said. “We will be guided by Dr Curtis’s investigation.”

The remains are not believed to be those of convicted rapist James Nolan whose body parts have been found in several locations since his disappearance in 2011.

Appeal for witnesses

The site of the find is located about 1km from the Glencree Peace and Reconciliation Centre on the Dublin side. The area is popular with cyclists and hillwalkers and gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have seen something suspicious in the last few weeks.

“In particular we’re appealing to people who use the area for recreational purposes such as walkers, cyclists, motorcyclists, hillwalkers. And also people who work up with the National Parks and Wildlife Services and Coillte and people who use the area for hunting,” Supt Ward said.

Gardaí believe that the suspect may return to the area in the near future to remove incriminating evidence now that part of the body has been found.

Anyone with information or who has spotted any unusual behaviour in the area is asked to contact Bray Garda station on (01) 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111 or any Garda station.