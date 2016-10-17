Mood amongst Garda sergeants and inspectors ‘desolate’

The president of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) has said she has never seen such a desolate mood among members of the organisation.

Antoinette Cunningham was speaking before a special delegate meeting in Athlone, Co Westmeath where the association is due to discuss whether to join their rank-and-file colleagues in four days of unprecedented strike action next month.

Agsi delegates will be briefed this morning before the debate turns to what forms of industrial action might be taken to achieve their demand for the return of 16.5 per cent of pay cuts they faced during the recession.

Sources have told The Irish Times that while there were “mixed views” within Agsi about joining the strike by the Garda Representative Association (GRA) on the four Friday’s of November, delegates were expected to support that course of action.

On Monday Ms Cunningham criticised recent comments by Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar, in which he warned gardaí that striking could “change their relationship with the public forever”.

She said: “Politicians are spinning stories to the media, instead of focusing on their own failings in relation to what they could have done to allow us to progress matters.

“It’s very simplistic for people like Minister Varadkar to try to turn the argument backwards instead of trying to find solutions to problems.”

Ms Cunningham also rejected concerns that industrial action could trigger a “domino effect” in the public service.

“Gardaí are unique in being prevented from negotiating better working conditions. They are the only group that don’t get to talk about the pay and conditions of their members in the forums other have,” she told Newstalk radio.

The participation of the two Garda groups and the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) in industrial action at the same time would represent a significant challenge to the Government’s public service pay policy.

As well as pay restoration, Agsi is also seeking access to direct negotiations in the Workplace Relations Commission and Labour Court on future pay deals, as well as recognition and implementation of a 2013 decision of the EU’s Social Committee, which would permit members of An Garda Síochána to strike and participate in trade union action.

Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald said she was committed to providing the Garda representative bodies with access to the WRC and Labour Court. The Department of Justice has invited the GRA to further talks on the pay issue tomorrow.