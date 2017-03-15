Monkstown Centra staff ‘very shaken’ by armed robbery

Three armed men robbed a Monkstown Centra store of more than €700 and threatened the employees with knives.

The two young employees at the Centra on Oliver Plunkett Road were cleaning up on Monday night when, at 9.45pm, three men in balaclavas and dark clothing burst through the door.

One of the men threatened the female employee behind the till with a knife before punching her in the face, while another threatened the male employee, who was mopping the floor, with a knife.

Two members of the gang pried open the cash register and fled with between €700 and €800.

Called gardaí

Shop owner Dave Curran told The Irish Times both employees, in their mid-20s, were very shaken by the incident. They called gardaí immediately after the men fled, and then contacted Mr Curran.

Mr Curran described the weapons used as “butcher’s knives” and said the female employee would be taking time off until she felt ready to resume work.

Gardaí are calling for any potential witnesses who were in the area of Oliver Plunkett Road on Monday evening or anyone with information on the robbery to get in touch.

Socks on hands

A Garda spokesman described one raider as 5ft 5in, wearing a black jacket, blue runners and a balaclava; the second as 5ft 9in and wearing dark clothes and white socks on both hands, and the third as 6ft 3in, wearing a black jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and a balaclava.

While no arrests have yet been made, Mr Curran said gardaí were focusing on “a couple of prime suspects”.

A similar incident occurred at the same Centra last summer when a man armed with a small knife entered the store and threatened staff.

However, he was disarmed and did not leave with any money.

Anyone with information on the robbery can contact gardaí at Dún Laoghaire at 666 5000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.