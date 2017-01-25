Missing schoolboy in Clontarf found safe and well

A primary school student who went missing on his way to school in Clontarf has been found safe and well .

Cian Zambra was last seen by his mother as he walked to the corner of Kincora Road on Wednesday morning. He never turned up to school and his school bag was later found on Springdale Road opposite St Joseph’s Hospital in Raheny.

The 9-year-old was reportedly later found walking alone on the Howth Road following an online appeal from Greenlanes National School in Clontarf where Cian is a pupil.

The appeal was widely shared on Facebook and Twitter in the attempt to find the young student.

Cian was reported safe and well by Greenlanes National school before 4pm on Wednesday.