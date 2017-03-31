Michaela McAreavey’s widower flying to Mauritius to make appeal

The widower of murdered Irish honeymooner Michaela McAreavey is returning to the holiday island where she died to make a fresh appeal for help in catching her killer.

The 27-year-old Co Tyrone teacher, who was the only daughter of Tyrone Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte, was strangled in her room in the luxury Legends hotel in Mauritius in 2011.

Acquitted

Two former hotel workers were acquitted of the crime after a high-profile trial on the holiday island in the summer of 2012.

John McAreavey will travel to Mauritius at the weekend and hold a press conference on Tuesday.

“We need to appeal to the people of Mauritius, so we felt that the best way to achieve that is to get on a plane and get out there,” he told the BBC.

As he was during the long trial, Mr McAreavey will be accompanied by his sister Claire and Mrs McAreavey’s brother Mark.

Sandip Moneea and Avinash Treebhoowoon were cleared of the newlywed’s murder by a jury at the Supreme Court in Port Louis in July 2012.

The Ballygawley teacher was found dead in the bathtub of her deluxe room shortly after lunching with her husband John at a poolside restaurant.

Mr McAreavey has since remarried.

– PA