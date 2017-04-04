‘Michaela deserves justice’: John McAreavey offers €50,000 reward to catch killers

John McAreavey, the widower of Michaela McAreavey, has offered a reward of €50,000 for information leading to the prosecution of his late wife’s murderer.

Members of Ms McAreavey’s family, including her Mr McAreavey, have travelled to Mauritius to raise awareness of the case and seek information on how the investigation is progressing.

Ms McAreavey (27), a teacher from Co Tyrone, was found dead during her honeymoon on the island in 2011.

Mr McAreavey, who has since remarried, travelled to Mauritius with his sister Claire McAreavey and Mark Harte, brother of the late Michaela.

Speaking at a press conference in Mauritius on Tuesday, Mr McAreavey said: “Over the past six and half years our resolve to win justice for Michaela remains undiminished.

“We believe we have given the Mauritian authorities every chance to deliver on their very public promise that justice would be done.

“However, until this visit the reality falls far short of that and as the years have passed it appears that the unofficial policy has become one of ‘out of sight — out of mind.’

“But we have no intention of just slipping out of mind or sight. Michaela deserves justice and we intend to get it. We should not have needed to make this very painful return journey,” he added.

He said the family feels “betrayed by a process that has failed us and Michaela”.

He continued: “We are now making a direct appeal to the people of Mauritius, many of whom have shown us kindness and sympathy, and who were outraged at the atrocity at the time, to come forward with any piece of information, no matter how small, but which may be relevant in bringing the day of justice closer for the killers of Michaela.

“It is our sincere hope that the substantial reward which we are offering will send out a powerful message about our determination to keep on seeking justice.

“As time marches on this could be our final chance to obtain justice for Michaela, but we can’t do it alone. We need the help of the people of Mauritius. Please help us as our fight goes on.”

It emerged overnight that an elite task force has been set up by police investigating the death of Ms McAreavey.

On Monday, Mr McAreavey met the Mauritian police, the director of public prosecutions and the island’s prime minister Pravind Jugnauth.

Speaking after the meeting with police, Mr McAreavey said the encounter had been “short but positive”.

Mr McAreavey described the meeting with prime minister Pravind Jugnauth as “very significant”.

“We talked at length about the difficulties around our challenges,” he said.