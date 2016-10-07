Michael McCoy killing: Dog stayed with body after death

A dog belonging to Michael McCoy, who died after he was attacked in the Dublin Mountains, stayed faithfully with him until rescue teams arrived in the early hours of the morning.

Mr McCoy’s family is continuing to search for a second dog that was him when he went walking in the woods on Thursday of last week.

The 63-year-old, a passionate conservationist, sustained fatal injuries during an assault. His body was found by a search team on a forest track in a wooded area at Ballinascorney Hill near Brittas last Friday at about 4am.

Mr McCoy’s daughter Rachel said his boxer dog, Sophie, stayed with his body until the mountain rescue team arrived.

She said her father’s other dog, Fia, has been missing since and the family is offering a cash reward for information helping to find her.

She said the two-year-old brown boxer, who has a distinctive long tail, was last seen in Ballinascorney woods.

Investigations ongoing

A Garda spokesman said investigations into Mr McCoy’s death were ongoing.

A 41-year-old man, the chief suspect, was released on Monday after gardaí arrested him on Saturday in connection with Mr McCoy’s death.

Gardaí said a file was being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr McCoy was a leading member of the Dublin Mountain Conservation Group.

He had raised a large number of objections to developments in the Dublin Mountains and had come into conflict with a number of people because of the objections.

Gardaí believe his murder is linked to one of the campaigns he was involved in.

Mr McCoy’s funeral will take place in St Maelruain’s Church, Tallaght on Saturday and he will be buried in the adjoining cemetery.

Gardaí in Tallaght have appealed for anyone who was in the general area between Thursday, September 29th, and Friday, September 30th, to contact them on (01) 666000 or the Garda confidential line, 1800 666 111.

The family have asked if anyone has information on Fia the dog to contact a local vet or gardaí in Tallaght, or to email lost@dspca.ie.