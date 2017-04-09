Men questioned over shooting of Monkstown woman (77) released

Two men arrested in connection with the shooting of an elderly woman have been released without charge.

The victim (77) was shot in the leg by a gunman who called to her house at Oliver Plunkett Avenue, Monkstown Farm, Dún Laoghaire, Dublin, last Thursday night.

Gardaí are trying to establish if those involved had called to the house previously to make threats. The previous callers were identified by her from photographs on social media.

Gardaí believe the gunman wanted to harm her grandsons, and when she answered the door she was wounded

The men she identified are known to her adult grandsons who live with her. Gardaí believe the gunman wanted to harm her grandsons, and when she answered the door she was wounded.

The injured woman was taking care of her great granddaughter at the time.

Gardaí have said the gunman opened fire from close range after the victim answered a call at the front door.

Investigation continues

On Saturday during an intelligence-led follow-up operation the Garda arrested two suspects. They detained the men, aged 29 and 31 years, at Dún Laoghaire Garda station.

They were questioned under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, which allows for suspects to be detained for 72 hours without charge, but they were released on Saturday night.

Gardaí said the investigation was continuing.

After the shooting occurred, the gunman fled the immediate vicinity on foot and the injured woman was taken by ambulance to St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin. She has undergone surgery and her injuries were described as not life-threatening.

Gardaí believe the gunman who shot her knocked on her front door and waited until she answered before opening fire.