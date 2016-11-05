Mayo couple: Son ruled out as suspect in deaths

The results of postmortem examinations on the bodies of Co Mayo couple Tom and Kitty Fitzgerald who were found dead at their home on Tuesday indicate murder/suicide.

In a statement on Saturday morning, gardaí said the results of the double autopsy had been passed to the investgating team and were not being released to the public for operational reasons.

They said they are not seeking any other person in relation to the crime. This rules out the couple’s son, Paul, as a suspect in the tragedy.

Paul was discovered with serious head injuries at the family home in Knockadoon, Irishtown, close to the Mayo/Galway border, at around 3pm on Tuesday.

The remains of his father Tom (75) lay in the farmyard area, while those of his mother Kitty (72) were inside the house.

Paul Fitzgerald, a painter and decorator like his father, was rushed to University Hospital Galway and later taken to Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as critical but stable.

Witness appeal

The Garda Technical Bureau has completed their forensic examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious or unusual in the Knockadoon area between Sunday night October 30th and Tuesday afternoon November 1st to contact them at Claremorris Garda Station on 094-9372080, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

They thanked the local community and the media for their assistance with the investigation and have asked that the privacy of the family be respected.

There is no indication of when the funerals will take place. Explaining the delay, one relative said on Friday they were hoping to hold back on the funerals until Paul is fit to attend, if that is feasible.