Maynooth attacker may have followed victim from bus

Gardaí have again appealed to anyone in Maynooth who may have information concerning a serious assault on a young woman in the area on Sunday to come forward, saying the attacker or attackers may have been in a “very agitated state” following the assault.

In the appeal, gardaí revealed that they are investigating whether the attacker had been travelling on a bus with the victim and followed her from there.

An Garda Síochána has deployed additional resources to Maynooth after an 18-year-old first-year university student suffered “extensive head injuries” in a “very violent” assault just 500m from her student accommodation on Sunday.

Kym Owens (18), from Castleblaney, Co Monaghan, was walking to her student accommodation in the Moyglare Abbey Estate on the outskirts of Maynooth when she was attacked at about 8.30pm.

She is said to have sustained severe injuries in the attack, including at least one fractured eye socket and a dislocated jaw.

She was unconscious when paramedics arrived on the scene to treat her.

She was later brought to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown for treatment, where she remains in a serious but stable condition in the intensive care unit.

It is thought that she was on her own at the time of the assault.

CCTV

Gardaí are reviewing CCTV footage of the area at the time of the incident.

The estate where the assault took place is well-lit, but foggy conditions on the night resulted in poor visibility.

Supt Gerry Wall, of Leixlip Garda station, made an appeal on Tuesday for anyone with information or who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious to come forward.

Ms Owens is studying arts at Maynooth University. She is described as being about 5ft 3in in height and has long brown hair.

On Sunday, Ms Owens was wearing a red hoodie and a dark green coat with a hood.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was also wearing black jeans and white Converse runners.

She was carrying what Mr Wall described as “a very distinctive bag that was green with yellow handles.

“Kym travelled on the bus from Monaghan town on Sunday evening,” he said. “It travelled to Carrickmacross and into Castleblaney, arriving there about 6.15pm. It travelled on to Ardee, Slane and Maynooth.

“It arrived here in the town at about 8.15pm. Kym then made her way from Maynooth town, which is about 1km from here.

“She came into this estate and was about 500m from her digs when she was seriously assaulted and left unconscious on the footpath here.

“Our appeal today is for people to come forward with any information. We want to speak to people who were on the bus or who were in the Maynooth area or the Moyglare Abbey area between 7pm and 9pm. Did you see anything or anyone suspicious in the area?”

Mr Wall said the attacker or attackers “may well have been in a very agitated state” following the assault.

“They may have had marks on their clothing or marks on their body.

“Did you meet anybody on Sunday night fitting that description? Did you meet a friend fitting that description? The public’s information, however trivial or unimportant they think it is, is vital to us. It could be the link we’re looking for.”

Line of inquiry

One line of inquiry is that Ms Owens was pursued by an individual who was on the bus with her, although Mr Wall said detectives were keeping an open mind as to possible motives for or the circumstances of the attack.

No arrests have been made and an incident room has been set up at Leixlip Garda station.

“Kim is getting magnificent care,” said Mr Wall.

“I know her parents have been by her side since this happened. Her condition hasn’t changed as far as I know. She is in a serious but stable condition.”

Following calls for additional resources to be deployed to Maynooth, which does not have a full-time Garda station, Mr Wall said he had a “very experienced team” at his disposal for the case.

“I have a very experienced team that has been allocated this investigation, taken from the region, the division, and my own local district,” he said.

“These are detectives with considerable experience in this type of investigation.

“The divisional officer has already allocated me additional resources.

“The Assistant Commissioner further augmented those resources to ensure that I have a full investigation team available for this.”

Safety

Mr Wall said he would meet with students at Maynooth University later on Tuesday to reassure them of their safety.

“This town has a population of 11,000 students,” he said.

“It’s a very good town with a heavy residential population that interacts very well with the student population.

“This event is a very rare occurrence and I want to assure the people living here that they have our full support in the policing of this area.”

However, Mr Wall said young women in the area should take extra care.

“Students should not travel alone, especially on dark streets,” he said.

“They should keep their mobile phones on them so they can call for assistance, and they should let people know when they’re leaving and their expected time of arrival.

“Young female students who may be away from home for the first time should be particularly cautious until they familiarise themselves with the environment.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room in Leixlip Garda station on 01-6667800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.