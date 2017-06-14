Martin Callinan rejects statements made by politician, journalist and C&AG

The former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan has rejected separate statements made by a politician, a journalist, and the Comptroller and Auditor General that he spoke to them negatively about the Garda whistleblower, Sergeant Maurice McCabe, the Charleton Tribunal has been told.

Three potential witnesses – politician John McGuinness, RTÉ journalist Philip Boucher Hayes, and Séamus McCarthy, the C&AG – have all given statements to the tribunal.

The former chairman of the Public Accounts Committee John McGuinness said that during a meeting in a car park with Mr Callinan, on January 24th, 2014, they discussed rumours about Sgt McCabe. At the time, the committee was investigating allegations by the sergeant about abuse of the penalty points system.

Mr McGuinness said the then commissioner said the rumours about Sgt McCabe were true. He said Mr Callinan said McCabe had sexually abused a “family member” and that an investigation was under way. The tribunal has heard that an allegation of sex abuse against Sgt McCabe, made in 2006 and not involving a family member, was dismissed by the DPP in 2007.

Mr Callinan has told the tribunal that when he met Mr McGuinness it was obvious that the politician knew that an allegation had been made about Sgt McCabe and a decision made not to proceed with charges. He rejected the claim by Mr McGuinness that the commissioner had said that the Sergeant had sexually abused a family member, could not be trusted, or that the word “paedophile” had been used during the conversation.

In an opening statement read out by Diarmuid McGuinness SC, the tribunal has also said that Mr Boucher Hayes has said that, during a conversation in RTÉ in December 2013, the then commissioner had spoken at length about Sgt McCabe, said he was a “troubled individual” with psychiatric issues, and was not to be trusted. There were, the commissioner allegedly said, other things he could say about the sergeant, Mr Boucher Hayes said. “Horrific things. The worst kind of things.”

The commissioner did not elaborate further, the journalist has told the tribunal. The commissioner, he said, told him that if he wanted to know more, he should ask the then head of the Garda Press Office, Superintendent David Taylor.

Mr Callinan, Mr McGuinness said, has confirmed to the tribunal that the conversation in RTÉ took place, but said it was not the case that he spoke at length about Sgt McCabe’s character, or that he had psychiatric issues or that he could not be trusted.

The tribunal has said that Mr McCarthy has said he met with the then commissioner in a lobby in Leinster House prior to a meeting of the PAC in January 2014 and that during the conversation Mr Callinan had referred to Sgt McCabe and made comments to the effect that he was not to be trusted, and that there were allegations of sexual offences against him.

Mr Callinan has told the tribunal that he denies introducing references to any allegations of sexual offences against Sgt McCabe, into his conversation with Mr McCarthy.