Man with sawn-off shotgun chased through gardens by gardaí

A man with a sawn-off shotgun was chased by gardaí through a number of gardens in Dublin and arrested

A garda spokesman said the 41-year-old man was seen “acting suspiciously” in the Ballygall area of Finglas in north Dublin on Wednesday afternoon.

The man ran from the officers and gardaí chased him through a number of gardens.

He was caught and arrested, and found to be in possession of a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition.

The man is in custody at Finglas Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

The operation was carried out by the Special Crime Task Force and Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.