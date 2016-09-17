Man who skipped court to avoid name in paper arrested

A Belfast man who was arrested because he didn’t want his name in the paper over a hotel room being trashed has been accused of using disorderly behaviour in a hospital.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard that Anthony O’Neill (21) failed to attend court last June over allegations he wrecked a room at Madison’s Hotel “because he didn’t want his name” to appear in the Belfast Telegraph like his co-accused who admitted the incident.

As well as appearing on foot of a bench warrant for his arrest, O’Neill, from Rosapenna Street, was also charged with five new offences including two counts of theft, possessing class B herbal cannabis, assaulting a police officer and using disorderly behaviour at the Ulster Hospital.

Constable Logan told the court he believed he could connect him to the offences but that police objected to O’Neill being granted bail given his previous record, failures to attend court, being in a suspended jail sentence and on probation.

He said police were called to the Cruis Clothing shop in Victoria Square over a report of shoplifting and when officers searched O’Neill, they uncovered £182 (€212) worth of clothing which was not fit for resale.

The search also uncovered a small amount of herbal cannabis and an £87 (€100) bottle of Yves Saint Laurent Perfume.

As a result of O’Neill’s intoxication, he was taken to the emergency department of the Ulster Hospital but while there, he “repeatedly shouted and swore” and lashed out at the cops.

O’Neill’s defence solicitor said while he would admit to having the cannabis, all the other offences were denied.

She said that in relation to the criminal damage of the hotel, O’Neill saw in the paper that his co-accused had taken full responsibility so he didn’t attend “because he didn’t want his name reported on.”

Remanding O’Neill into custody, District Judge Amanda Henderson adjourned the case Tuesday.