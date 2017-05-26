Man to appear in court in connection with Limerick stabbing

A man is due to appear in court on Friday morning in connection with the death of Carlo Carpaci who died after he was stabbed in Limerick city centre on Wednesday.

The man, who is believed to be Irish and in his 50s, is charged in relation to the stabbing and will appear at Limerick District Court at 10.30am on Friday.

Carpaci, a Romanian national, was found with serious injuries on Roches Row near the city’s main O’Connell Street thoroughfare on Wednesday afternoon following an altercation which broke out between a number of men.

The 58-year-old man was brought to University Hospital Limerick where he was pronounced dead.

Gardaí are carrying out an investigation into the fatal assault. They have obtained CCTV footage from the locality and any witnesses are asked to contact Henry Street garda station at (061) 212400.

Superintendent Derek Smart, who is leading the investigation, is appealing to anyone who was in the multi-storey car park around the time of the incident to contact them.

“We know there were people in the car park – either dropping off or collecting cars and they may have heard or seen something,” he said.