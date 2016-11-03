Man to appear in court in connection to fatal Longford stabbing

A man is to appear in court on Thursday morning charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Longford.

The 24-year-old man who was arrested and detained at Longford Garda Station is scheduled to appear at Mullingar District Court on Thursday morning at 10.30am charged in connection with the fatal stabbing.

Polish man Arkaduisz Czajkowski (31) was discovered with chest wounds in the Great Water Street area of the town at about 11.50am on Tuesday.

He was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar and was pronounced dead later in the day.