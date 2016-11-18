Man to appear in court after seizure of M70 assault rifle

A man has been charged in relation to the seizure of an assault rifle and will appear in court on Saturday.

The 25-year-old will appear before Dublin District Court, Criminal Courts of Justice, at 10.30am.

Gardaí seized M70 assault rifle following the planned search of a property in the Fitzgibbon Street Sub District on Wednesday.

The man was arrested and detained at Mountjoy Garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 as amended.

He remains in Garda custody.