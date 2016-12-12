Man to appeal sentence for false imprisonment of girl (11)

A man jailed for the false imprisonment of an 11-year-old is set to appeal against the severity of his 17 year sentence in January.

Michael Martin (37), from Dublin but who was living at Shandon Court, Yellow Road, Waterford City when the incident occurred, had pleaded guilty to false imprisonment of the girl along the roadside near Oldtown, Cullohill, Co Laois on March 4th, 2015.

Judge Keenan Johnson sentenced Martin at Portloaise Circuit Criminal Court to 17 years imprisonment with the final four suspended on November 5th, 2015.

Martin has lodged an appeal against the severity of his sentence.

In the Court of Appeal on Monday, Mr Justice George Birmingham fixed January 20th next as the date for Martin’s hearing.

Martin was not in court for the procedural matter.