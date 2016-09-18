Man tied up and threatened with knife in Belfast robbery

A 20-year-old man has been tied up and threatened at knifepoint during a robbery in west Belfast.

It happened at a house in the Cloona Manor area during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The victim was not injured but was left shocked by the ordeal, police said.

The robbers stole a wallet and car keys before fleeing in a silver Vauxhall Vectra.

The car was later recovered by police after being involved in a crash on the Crossgar Road in Saintfield shortly after 3am.

Two men aged 18 and 19 arrested on suspicion of robbery and a number of other offences remain in police custody.

The PSNI has appealed for any witnesses to contact detectives at Musgrave Street on 101.

