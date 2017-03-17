Man suspected of serious assault on baby released without charge

A man arrested in connection with a suspected serious assault on a 10-week old baby girl has been released without charge.

Gardaí said investigations were continuing.

The baby had been taken to hospital in Co Louth last Monday by her parents after they became concerned for her welfare.

After medical staff examined the child, An Garda was contacted and an investigation began.

The child has since been transferred to Temple Street hospital and remains very seriously ill.

Gardaí have spoken to the parents, both of whom are very young, in their efforts to establish when and how the child was injured.

A suspect was detained for questioning on Thursday evening and taken to Drogheda Garda station.

Questioned

The man was arrested in Dublin. He was questioned under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí believe the injuries the child sustained resulted from foul play at the hands of a third party rather than accidentally.

An apartment where the child had been living with her parents was examined, as was a walkway in Co Louth.

Gardaí were trying to establish if the child had fallen out of a pram, as her mother believed.

However, they are now working on the theory she was assaulted, and the man who has now been released from custody is a suspect for that alleged assault.