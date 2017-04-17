Man stabbed in the stomach in Dublin city attack

A man was stabbed in the stomach near O’Connell Street in Dublin city on Sunday night.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Sackville Place about 9.45pm.

The man, in his 50s, suffered injures to his stomach. He was taken to Mater Hopsital and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made in relation ot the incident and gardaí have launched an investigation.