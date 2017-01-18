Man shot on grounds of University Hospital Limerick
Shooting at church on hospital campus where ‘serious injuries’ sustained, say gardaí
The shooting occurred about 3.20pm, said gardái. Photograph: Google Streetview
Gardaí have confirmed a man has been shot on the grounds of University Hospital Limerick.
The shooting occurred at a church on the grounds of the hospital, about 3.20pm, said gardaí.
“A man has been shot,” they said.
They are “serious injuries”, they added.
It is believed the injuries may have been self-inflicted.
