Man shot in the leg at his house in Coolock, Dublin

A man was injured when he was shot in Coolock, Dublin, on Wednesday.

He was shot in the leg after a man forced his way into his house in Belcamp.

The 45-year-old was taken to Beaumont Hospital.

The shooter, described as being a young man, 5’7’’ in height, was wearing a balaclava, a navy coloured hooded top, black gloves and black runners.

He fled from the scene on foot to an awaiting car.

A short time and distance later a blue BMW saloon, partial registration 02 C, was discovered, partially burnt out, at Greenwood Walk.

A second car, a green coloured Honda CRV with a partial registration number 99 D was later located close to Shamrock Cottages in the North Strand area. Both vehicles have been seized for technical examination and the scenes have been preserved.

Investigations are on-going and no arrests have been made. Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.