Man shot in neck in Carrickfergus attack dies in hospital

A man shot in the neck in a street in Co Antrim has died, police in Northern Ireland said.

Detectives launched a murder investigation after George Gilmore (44), was targeted while he sat in a vehicle on Pinewood Avenue in Carrickfergus on Monday afternoon.

The shooting has been connected to a loyalist feud by local politicians. Police said the involvement of paramilitary criminals was a possibility.

The gunman fled on foot.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detective chief superintendent Raymond Murray said: “Our thoughts are with the Gilmore family at this time as they come to terms with their loss.

“We are still at an early stage of the investigation, which is now a murder investigation, and while we have definite lines of enquiry I would appeal to local people to help us identify the person or persons who orchestrated and carried out this ruthless attack in broad daylight.

“Those involved had no consideration for the local community when they carried out their attack in a residential street populated with families, young children and older people.”

Local police, supported by members of the PSNI’s Armed Response Units and colleagues from Air Support Unit, carried out a number of searches across Carrickfergus and maintained a robust presence in the area throughout the night.

PA