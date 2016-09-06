Man shot in ‘mistaken identity’ case died of wound to head

A man killed in Dublin in a case of mistaken identity died of a gunshot wound to the head, an inquest has heard.

Martin O’Rourke (24), a father of three with an address at Focus Ireland, George’s Hill, Dublin 7, was shot at lunchtime on April 7th last on Sheriff Street.

The gunman fled the scene on a bicycle following the shooting, which gardaí linked to the ongoing feud between the Kinahan and Hutch gangs.

The inquest into Mr O’Rourke’s death opened at Dublin Coroner’s Court on Tuesday. A postmortem was carried out on his remains by State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy.

Mr O’Rourke’s sister, Catherine, was present for the inquest, which heard that the investigation into the killing was ongoing.

Detective Inspector Sharon Kennedy of Store Street Garda station applied for a six month adjournment of the inquest to allow for further inquiries. She said a file on the case was yet to be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr O’Rourke had returned to education shortly before his death and had begun to develop a relationship with his children.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest until February 10th next and offered her condolences to the O’Rourke family.

“I know it is very difficult for you to go through this short hearing into the tragic loss of your brother in these circumstances,” the coroner said.